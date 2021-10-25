Pandora Kaaki rose to fame after her provocative images blew up on social media. After opening her Instagram account, the model from the Philippines knew that she was destined to make her fans happy.

With that purpose, Pandora created a YouTube channel on which she posts various videos related to lifestyle and health.

The young model has 4 million followers on her Instagram account, while she has 846k subscribers.

This article will focus on the most important aspects of Pandora’s life, such as career, education, family, and relationships. Continue reading to find out more about Pandora Kaaki.

Pandora Kaaki’s Bio

Early Age

The famous influencer was born on July 29, 1998, in the Philippines. Her Zodiac sign is Leo. As of 2021, she is 23 years old. Pandora comes from a middle-class Buddhist family.

Not much is known about her family and whether or not she has any siblings.

She completed her education in the Philippines. When Pandora was younger, she wanted to become a model.

Career

Kaaki received world fame and recognition on social media after opening her Instagram account. She quickly realized that her fans appreciated her gorgeous and sexy body.

The influencer began posting regularly, knowing that soon her brand collaborations and promotions would begin.

Apart from being active on Instagram, Pandora opened her YouTube channel in 2019. As of September 2021, 846k subscribers watch her lifestyle and health videos.

Pandora also has a private website on which a subscription is needed to access the content.

Facial Features and Body Measurements

The social media influencer has brown eyes and long, silky brown hair. She weighs approximately 44kg, while her height is 4 feet 11 inches.

Private Life

It’s not certain whether Pandora is dating anyone at the moment or if she is single. Once we know more about this section, we’ll update it.

Based on what the Filipino model shares online, we can assume that she is an extrovert who wants to spend time with friends and family.

Some interesting and funny facts about her life are that she hates sushi, while her favorite food is Durian.

It’s evident that the beautiful Filipino likes to hit the beach whenever the weather is nice.

Some of her favorite travel destinations are Dubai and Switzerland. Pandora learned English from watching Hollywood movies.

Conclusion

The young Filipino model knew what was needed to become successful on social media. Being part of the Gen Z population, Pandora quickly realized that her net worth would grow exponentially with the help of social media.

Her fame skyrocketed after her Instagram photos went viral. With 4 million followers on Instagram, Pandora began promoting various clothing and makeup brands. Some of her YouTube videos focus just on clothing, while the next ones focus on traveling or health.

The influencer likes to travel the world and spend time with friends and family. Based on her photos, she has wanderlust and is eager to visit many exotic destinations.