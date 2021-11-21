The advancement of Noah Beck from a TikTok shirtless boy to a sartorial star, continued when he attended the Paris Fashion Week. He was not able to attend the last season’s edition, physically, as it was a virtual showing.

The former footballer was invited to the Paris Fashion Week by fashion houses, like Isabel Marant, Balmain, and Valentino. He told Vanity Fair how being invited by these iconic brands is a surreal experience. He added, “I think people got so used to seeing me shirtless or in workout gear, but I love fashion; I’m finally starting to feel like I belong at these events.”

Also on his itinerary is his planned visit to Balmain’s spring-summer runway show, 2022. The show, which is marking an anniversary, had been at the helm of a well-known designer, Olivier Rousteing, for 10 years. Beck told Vanity Fair, “Balmain is such an iconic brand,”

Although he had not professed a signature outfit, he already had preferences of fashion and fashion inspirations from some sartorial stars. He donned a black tee-shirt and a pair of jeans for Paris Fashion Week. He also professed love for the “more European style” of fashion. As he noted, his fashion inspirations “have great style and aren’t afraid to push the boundaries or embrace gender-bending fashion.”

His fashion inspiration includes David Beckham and also a former soccer player, Timothée Chalamet and Harry Styles.

Around the shows, fittings, and glamour that comes with the Paris Fashion Week, the 20 year old TikTok star also plans to take tours and look around the city. He said: “I love walking or biking the city, taking in the scenery and people watching. It’s a much better way to experience the city than just from the back of the car.”

