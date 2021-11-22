As we are all awaiting Drake’s upcoming album, Certified Loverboy, he showed himself as the true lover boy when he was seen with Amari Bailey’s mom at the Dodger stadium.

Recently, rumors started that Drake is making out with Amari Bailey’s mom, Johanna Leia when they were seen in the same building. However, it stood no ground as the son of Drake’s friend, Bronny Jordan, plays on the same team as Amari, and Drake always attended Sierra Canyon’s, matches.

A few days later, after the rumors were debunked, Drake was seen sitting beside Johanna Leia during a Sierra Canyon game. He even ordered drinks for both of them, while his son, Adonis, was also present at the match.

Sierra Canyon later lost the game and Amari was seen crying as Drake was comforting her. On the night of the same day, Drake posted a picture of himself and Amari on Instagram. The duo was enjoying a night out together. The Internet went into a frenzy as fans believed Drake and Amari’s mum are getting snug together.

During a routine night flight, the ABC7 Los Angeles news helicopter flew over Dodger Stadium. The news crew onboard spotted Johanna Leia and Drake at the venue, 3 hours after the completion of the match.

They were sitting at third base and having a romantic date meal together. More than anything, this confirmed the duo had been making out together.

Drake is a well-known American musician who has won numerous awards, including the Artist of the Decade Award. His next album that is set to be released is Certified Loverboy, on September 3, 2021,