The drive belt can fail for completely different reasons, which are not always obvious. And when it is displaced or ruptured, in order to continue the correct operation of the unit, it is important to establish this reason. Not all washing machines provide a warning about a loose belt, and only some manuals have an error code and troubleshooting. Replacing the belt, in principle, is not so difficult, the main thing is to make sure that the loose or broken belt does not harm the electrical wiring located near it, sensors or other parts of the device.

How to replace the belt?

You can also replace the drive belt yourself.

v-belt – installed in devices with an asynchronous motor. It has a trapezoidal shape, its marking can be found on the outer part of the belt. V-belts are made of chloroprene rubber, polyester cords and cotton fabrics, which give it high strength characteristics in combination with elasticity. The belt is pulled tight, its deflection when pressed with force should not exceed 5 mm. Violation of this condition may lead to belt slippage, insufficient power to work in the spin mode, and failures in the washing program. The belt tension is performed by moving the engine after preliminary loosening of its fasteners. In case of any problems (for example, lack of adjusting stroke of the engine), the stretched belt must be replaced.

The replacement of the V-belt begins with the engine pulley (smaller diameter), after that the belt is installed as deep as possible into the groove of the drum pulley and, by manually rotating the pulley, completely fits into the groove.

V-ribbed belt is used in machines with a commutator motor. It has a serrated shape with several rows of wedges. Belts may differ in length, width, shape, number of wedges.

The technology for replacing the V-ribbed belt is the same. After installing a new product, it is necessary to once again check the correctness of its position – the belt should be located in the middle of the width of the mating part of the pulley, both on the engine pulley and on the drum pulley.

The tension force of the V-ribbed belt is usually less, which can be checked by turning the belt in its middle part around its axis. Such a turn should not be more than 3600. Some models of machines have rather tight-fitting ribbed belts; when replacing them, it is necessary to follow the safety rules to avoid hand injuries.

Causes of wear, displacement and rupture of the drive belt

Narrow models of washing machines

Accelerated wear of the drive belt for such machines is quite common. This is due to the fact that in such models all nodes are located closer to the body and in relation to each other. With wear, the moving parts of the machine reach a greater amplitude of movement and can touch adjacent parts. For a drive belt, this property is more characteristic when it begins to rub against the back wall of the machine, thereby accelerating its own wear even more.

Drum overload and laundry imbalance

Uneven distribution of laundry in the drum or overloading it also causes excessive vibration of the washing machine. The consequences of this are similar – a flown drive belt. Modern machines have a special error code, in case of overload or uneven distribution.

Belt loosening due to drum pulley failure

The pulley is a rather fragile part of the machine, which, if overloaded, can get cracked. Such a pulley ceases to hold the belt to the extent that is necessary. The problem is solved only by replacing the part.

Bearing wear

Worn bearings can also cause a loose drive belt. Their abrasion causes increased vibration of the spin unit and the drive of the washing machine. When critical vibration levels are reached, the V-belt is greatly stretched, and this leads to its displacement and even rupture.

Deformation of the tank in top-loading machines

In machines with a plastic tank, such a phenomenon as residual fatigue deformations can sometimes occur. They contribute to the violation of the geometry of the tank and, in turn, the relative position of the parts. The displacement of the drum pulley relative to the vertical, together with the engine pulley, stretches the drive belt excessively, and it flies. Installing the engine in place only temporarily solves this problem, the only more reasonable solution here is to buy a new washing machine.

Infrequent use washing machine

Rare use of the washing machine, oddly enough, can also contribute to the breakage of the drive belt. When the machine is idle, it dries out and becomes brittle. There is a danger of cracks appearing on the belt at the junction with the motor pulley. When starting the washing machine, such a crack becomes a break point.