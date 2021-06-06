Sharon Fonseca is an actress, journalist, and model from Miami. She is the co-founder of Omkara Style, a jewelry line. She also has a personal website where she writes about style, healthy living, travel, and motivation. She is popular on Instagram, with 2.4 million followers, with most of her Instagram posts being about health, modeling, fashion, and travels.

Sharon Fonseca’s Bio

Sharon Fonseca’s Age

She was born on the 31st of January 1995, in Venezuela. So, Sharon Fonseca’s age is currently 26 years as of 2021.

Height and Weight

She is a stunning personality with a height of 5 feet 7 inches. Besides, she sports sparkling dark brown eyes and long brown hair. Besides, her weight is 55 kgs.

Family Background

Sharon Fonseca is the second daughter of Wayne and Kelly Maines. Her ethnicity is Spanish-Portuguese, but she holds a Venezuelan nationality.

While born in Venezuela, her family later moved to Miami, Florida where she grew up. She was 10 years old at that time. She went to a local school in Miami and later joined the University of Miami, where she pursued a degree in fashion design. She was able to finish her studies, thanks to her parents who were supportive of all her decisions.

Love Life

Fonseca is not yet married but has a boyfriend by the name of Gianluca Vacchi. They have been dating since April 2018. Gianluca Vachi is an entrepreneur, DJ, and author. They first met at work where Gianluca was producing music and Fonseca was hired as a model for her music videos.

Upon meeting Fonseca, Gianluca didn’t hesitate to make a move. The two started dating after several casual dates.

Fonseca’s boyfriend was born in Bologna, Italy, and celebrates his birthday on August 5. His family is wealthy and owns multiple businesses. He holds a degree in Economics. At 25, Gianluca joined his family business where he made some necessary changes. He later listed the business on the stock exchange, and at 29, he started buying and selling companies. He worked as an entrepreneur for 16 years after which he decided to retire.

Currently, Vacchi is into music production and is a social media celebrity at the same time.

Together, they have a daughter born in October 2020. Their daughter goes by the name Blu Jerusalema. Following the birth of their precious daughter, the two lovebirds have expressed their desire to tie the knot.

Despite having a huge age difference (27 years), Fonseca and Gianluca Vacchi are thrilled to raise their first kid together. They have been making their lives public by posting their photographs on social media, such as Instagram.

Fonseca’s Favorites

Fonseca is a fan of actor Johnny Depp and actress Jennifer Aniston. She loves seafood and her favorite color is pink. Also, she has spent much of her life in Miami which happens to be her favorite destination.

Educational Background

There has not been much info about Fonseca’s education and childhood. However, she went to a local high school in Miami and later joined the University of Miami to pursue fashion and design. Fonseca studied acting at the New York Film Academy.

Net Worth

Fonseca has an estimated net worth of $1 to 5 million. She earns approximately $200k to $240k through modeling. Her acting career, on the other hand, earns her a range of $20k to $215k.

Professional Career

Sharon Fonseca started her modeling career at an early age with the help of a modeling manager. She later started modeling with a modeling agency. Throughout her modeling career, Fonseca has promoted bikini and skincare brands, including Neutrogena. She also models for her clothing brand through her websites.

Besides modeling, Fonseca also features in some TV series, such as “Duenos del ParaÍso,” where she portrayed the character of Vecina in 2015. She also featured in “Tierra de Reyes” and “Bajo el Mismo Cielo” in 2015. In 2017, she got featured in series such as “Jenni Rivera.”

Fonseca is also an entrepreneur who owns a jewelry line known as “Omkara Style”, and whose inspiration is her spirituality and yoga. She also works as a part-time tattoo artist in her studio.

Currently, Fonseca focuses on her upcoming projects.

Sharon Fonseca is active on Instagram, with over 2.4 million followers. However, she is not active on Facebook. She follows personalities such as Chicco Secci, Sarah Koham, and Roger Gonzalez on Instagram.

Summary

Although not much of Sharon’s background is revealed, she has a great influence in the modeling, entrepreneurial, and journalism industries. Alongside her career, she has also played the role of a mother by taking care of her daughter together with her boyfriend.