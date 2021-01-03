American film and television actor, Shawn Patrick Christian, reappeared on the popular American television series, Days of Our Lives. He was born in Michigan, USA, on the 18th December 1965. He is of Caucasian descendant and, the identity of his parents and other members of his family have remained undisclosed.

Shawn Christian’s Bio

Surprisingly, the successful American actor graduated with a degree in Marketing from Ferris State University, Michigan. But that didn’t act as a deterrent to the young ambitious Shawn Christian when he decided to tread the path of entertainment.

He made his first appearance on stage in 1994 when he acted in the role of Mike Kasnoff in As the World Turns. Shawn Christian has made waves in the entertainment industry, with his roles in a series of television and films, including Beautiful, in 2000, 50 Ways to Leave Your Lover, in 2004, Meet Dave, in 2008, Spanners, in 2013, to name just a few.

Recently, he partnered with an elite Tequila band in the United States, named The Bad Stuff.

Divorced and currently entangled with Arianne Zucker (co-star in Days of Our Lives), Shawn is a proud father of 20-year old Kameron. He met Kameron’s mother, Deborah Quinn, in a modeling audition, in Chicago, and tied the knot with her in 1996. Their marriage was dissolved in 2013 for reasons unknown.

Shawn Christian has a net worth of $4 million. Also, he’s 183cm tall, with blond hair and green eyes.

Care to know about his favorite food? Sushi! Yes, that’s it. He’s also a lover of coconuts and chocolates.

As a Sagittarius, Shawn Christian has a good sense of humor and is an open-hearted fellow. No wonder he was able to attend Taylor Cole’s (Deborah Quinn’s daughter) wedding. Shawn also filmed with his stepdaughter in Summerland, a television series.