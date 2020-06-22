Shawn Smith Net Worth, Height, Age and More

Shawn Smith was a singer and songwriter. He was born in 1965 on 15th October in Spokane, Washington. The American singer did his high school in Bakersfield, California, which was later relocated to Seattle in 1987.
Music Career
It was there he became friends with a drummer known as Regan Hagar while working at the Tower Records in the 80s. After meeting Regan, Smith and he formed the Satchel. And following the creation of Satchel, they met Stone Gossard and Jeremy Toback, which led them to the creation of Brad.
In Brad, Shawn and the rest released a total of 5 albums and, in Satchel, Shawn and Regan came up with three albums. However, that is not the end of Smith’s career. But having made so many albums, Smith could only get one of his songs to get a super hit and reach the billboards.
And it was in 1999, a group called the Lo Fidelity Allstars (a British techno group) remixed a song, which was featured by the Pigeonhed (another one of his bands) and released it. This song reached 6th on the Billboard’s Alternative songs list. The song was featured in several TV shows as well.
During 2005, Shawn came up with a project called “The Diamond Hand”, where he worked with several musicians. On 14th April 2010, all the surviving members of Mother Love Bone came back together for a TV show.
However, in 2015, joined another band called Sweet Water for a one-off performance. He, along with the band, performed with a full orchestra.
Smith was considered to be a brilliant songwriter and was a good singer. Nevertheless, it does seem that Shawn might have issues sticking to one band and never had much luck in developing a successful band. Smith was also featured in a book called the “Grunge Is Dead: The Oral History of Seattle Rock Music”.
Shawnee Smith Net Worth
Shawn Smith had a relatively successful music career and was able to amass quite a fortune throughout his career.
In 2018, his net worth was thought to be between 100,000 to 1 million dollars. But in 2019, the man’s net worth skyrocketed from 1 million to 5 million dollars (approximately). So, in short, he did live a life of comfort and luxury.
Death
He couldn’t be amongst us for too long; he passed away on April 3, 2019. The cause of the man’s death was high blood pressure and a torn aorta.
How Old is Shawnee Smith?
He was 53 of age when he passed away, it looks like old age and diabetes did get the best of him.
Shawnee Smith Height
1.6 m
Family Life
Not much is known about his family or personal life. And he was quite a tight-lip about his personal life. We do not know if he had a wife or girlfriend. In short, the man kept his personal life to himself.