The American rapper, Jason DeFord, also known as Jelly Roll, had his big career break in 2013. Since then, his music journey has been constantly on the rise.

Jason’s growing fanbase stood by him to help promote his songs. The 34-year-old musician has a beautiful wife and they have two kids together.

The rapper’s wife helped him tremendously when it came to making it in the music business. This article will focus mostly on her life and the relationship she built with Jason, aka Jelly Roll.

Jelly Roll’s Wife

The rapper is married to Bunny Xo, whose real name is Bunnie DeFord. She was born on January 21, 1995. As of September 2021, she is 26 years old.

The same as her husband, Bunny originates from Nashville, Tennessee.

The couple first met when Jelly Roll was touring in Las Vegas. After dating steadily for many years, the couple married in 2016. They have been married for six years.

Jelly and Bunny have two kids. The first one is Baille, currently enrolled in eighth grade. The couple also has a son, named Noah DeFord.

Other Facts

Career

Bunny Xo is the CEO of Dumb Blonde Productions. Apart from running a company, she is also a magazine model, a YouTuber, and a podcast host. Her YouTube channel has almost 100k subscribers.

The gorgeous blonde appeared on Playboy TV and has her own OnlyFans account. She also makes a living from the account, by selling her videos and photos.

Net Worth

Her exact fortune isn’t disclosed, yet, we can assume that she has almost $1 million. It is expected that her income will increase due to the many collaborations she has acquired in the past year.

Plans for the Future

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Bunny Xo and Jelly Roll purchased their first house together, after carefully planning what their next move would be.

Based on the social media accounts and the posts they make, the couple seems to have a lot of fun together. When they first began dating, Jelly was still living in a van, however, they both wanted to be successful.

Conclusion

Jelly Roll’s wife is a famous YouTuber, podcast host, and owner of a successful company. They have been married for quite some time and have two kids.

The couple seems to be lucky in love and share a beautiful home that they purchased in 2021.