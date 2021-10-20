Taylor Momsen has been in the spotlight since she was two. The Ford Model’s agency spotted her talents from a very young age.

Since then, the young Momsen has made a name for herself. She has appeared in many famous TV shows, one of them being Gossip Girl. In this TV show, Taylor had portrayed the troubled teenager, Jenny Humpfree.

Her private life has been an open book for many years. The actress has been linked to several names, and there have been many rumors that she’s a lesbian.

In this article, we’ll go over Taylor’s dating life and expose whether the actress is married or not.

Taylor Momsen Age

Taylor Momsen’s age is 20 years as of 2021.

Who is Taylor Momsen’s Husband?

Taylor Momsen didn’t disclose any information about her husband. Even we don’t know she is married or not. However, Taylor Momsen has had a few relationships that her fans know of. At one point, she was linked to Chace Crawford and Skandar Keynes. In 2010, there were rumors that she was dating Jack Osbourne.

Later that year, Taylor Momsen was linked to Natt Weller. Even though the couple was going strong for a little while, they eventually broke up.

Conclusion

Currently, the actress isn’t dating anyone and she’s spending a lot of time with her friends and family. So, it seems she is not married, and has no husband as yet. When her relationship status changes, we’ll make sure to update this section.