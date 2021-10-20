In the world of social media influencers, one of the most well-known is Yliana Diaz. Born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts, the young social media star stole the hearts of millions of fans on her Instagram platform.

What once was a hobby, turned into a full-time job that helps Yliana make a living.

Yliana Diaz’s Bio

Continue reading the article to find out interesting facts about Yliana’s life.

Early Life

Yliana was born on March 11, 1994. Her zodiac sign is Pisces. As of September 2021, Diaz is 27 years old.

The celebrity influencer has a sister, named Gizelle Lynette. Both currently reside in the United States.

Other information about her family is unknown.

Career and Private Life

The same as other influencers, her main source of income is from her Instagram account. Yliana opened hers back in 2015 and quickly gained many followers, thanks to her fashion video content.

When she completed the online fashion contest, the influencer began developing her modeling skills.

Knowing that YouTube might be the suitable platform through which she would promote her fashion ideas, Yliana and her sister began posting various videos.

Quickly, their popularity grew, receiving thousands of views in a matter of hours, after uploading a video.

Yliana has been in the social media industry for over six years, creating an image of herself. On her Instagram account, you can see that she has 1.1 million followers.

The influencer has posted almost 500 photos of herself, mostly selfies, exposing her plus-size body.

Thanks to her video content, as well as her paid collaborations, the influencer has accumulated almost $500k.

Based on the photos she shares with her fans, it’s unclear whether she’s single or dating anyone. Check out her Instagram account to find out more about her life.