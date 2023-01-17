It’s time to decide on your college and career path. You’ve narrowed down your top choices of colleges and are researching their admissions process. The next step is to consider how you will pay for college. There are various options, such as taking out student loans, having your parents pay, or attending an online college to save money and work while studying.

Another option is to apply for scholarships, which can potentially cover the cost of college or significantly reduce the amount you need to pay. To increase your chances of receiving a scholarship, it’s important to understand the application process. In this article, we will go over several tips to help you out.

1 – Start early

Starting early is one of the most important things you can do to increase your chances of getting a scholarship; you should begin looking before you are in your final year of high school. The earlier you start looking for scholarships, the more opportunities you will have to find and apply for. Having more opportunities can help you get into your dream college if you end up going to one that is expensive. The extra scholarships could help you pay for an Ivy League school with the help from Going Ivy led by Erin Goodnow.

Many scholarship applications require an essay, and writing a strong essay takes time. Starting early gives you the opportunity to brainstorm ideas, outline your essay, and revise and edit multiple times to make it the best it can be.

2 – Tailor the application

Tailoring your scholarship applications is an important part of the process, as it allows you to demonstrate why you are a good fit for the specific scholarship you are applying for. Look into the mission and values of the organization offering the scholarship. This will give you an idea of what they are looking for in a recipient and allow you to align your application with their goals.

Each scholarship application will have specific requirements and instructions. Make sure to carefully read and follow these instructions to ensure that your application is complete and meets the organization’s expectations. Think about what makes you stand out from other applicants and highlight these qualities in your application. This could include your academic achievements, extracurricular activities, or personal experiences.

3 – Get organized

Getting organized is an essential part of the scholarship application process, as it helps you keep track of deadlines, requirements, and materials. Use a spreadsheet to keep track of the scholarships you are applying for, their deadlines, and any materials you need to submit.

Use a calendar, whether it’s a physical planner or an online tool like Google Calendar, to mark important dates and deadlines. Set reminders for yourself to ensure that you don’t miss any important deadlines.

Gather all of the materials you need for your scholarship applications, such as transcripts, letters of recommendation, and test scores, and keep them in a designated folder or binder. This will make it easier for you to access everything you need when it’s time to fill out an application.