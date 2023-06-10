The police rely on their highly-trained dogs for their daily operations so much that they’re given special protection under the law. If a criminal shoots and injures one, they’re charged as if they’d shot a human officer.

That shows how important these scent detection or k9 dogs are. They’re valuable security resources in any setting with an uncanny ability to sniff out anything suspicious.

Read on to learn the many benefits of k9 dogs.

They Can Detect Almost Anything

K9 dogs receive a wide range of training. It helps them detect:

Explosives

Narcotics

Contraband

Accelerants from arson cases

Diseases

Human remains

Pests

It’s also possible to get an animal with a bit more specialization. You can hire a bomb-sniffing dog to work in an area prone to terrorist threats such as a government building.

They Screen Personel

The range of k9 detection also extends to personnel. They’ll check anyone entering or leaving a building for suspicious packages, even in areas with large crowds.

The best part is that they work solely based on smell. Unlike humans, they won’t have any biases or discrimination based on:

Age

Sex

Skin color

Clothes

They Deter Crime

The presence of a k9 detection dog at a building has two effects. It may make a criminal reconsider their actions or make an average visitor feel more secure.

These dogs are also one of the quickest ways to sound the alarm once a crime occurs. They’ll let their handlers know when anyone gets by them so that the authorities can be called as soon as possible.

They’re Adaptable

A K9 dog can improve workplace safety. They can sit outside to screen whoever comes in or come in to scene any suspicious packages. They’re just as comfortable working in a large commercial building as a small office.

The same is true for school safety. They’ll fit right in no matter the size or how many students attend.

They’re Efficient

Dogs have approximately 220 million scent receptors. That’s 44 times more than the 6 million that humans have. The olfactory bulb that processes the hundreds of thousands of scenes they take in also makes up 1/8 of their entire brain.

This is why k9 dogs are so quick to find the source of a smell. They can cover a large area in a few hours, making them faster and more effective than any human tool.

They’re Cost-Effective

A k9 unit is one of the most affordable security systems. Their training may take time and money to complete, but the dogs are one of the most efficient detection machines available once they’re ready.

They reduce both false positives that make you needlessly spend money and time and losses from true security breaches. You may even be able to save by reducing your current security measures.

More on k9 Dogs

New security measures often get shown up by k9 dogs. These miraculous animals have noses so powerful that they can find almost anything faster than you can believe.

They look for danger based solely on their nose. They can deter criminals from entering and can work anywhere, whether it’s a large corporation or a small school. They’re also one of the most cost-effective security measures available today.

Read the rest of our content for more tips on the benefits of caring for a dog.