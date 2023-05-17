Public transport is more environmentally friendly than driving, as it reduces greenhouse gas emissions and congestion. Busy travel also produces less noise and air pollution than a car journey.

It Saves Time

Car transport is an excellent option for people who need to travel long distances. It’s accessible from start to finish, and your car is shipped safely to its destination. It’s also much more manageable than driving your vehicle, as you won’t have to deal with traffic and pit stops. You can spend the time you would have spent driving on other things, like relaxing or working on home projects.

For many, owning a car symbolizes independence and status, especially in sparsely populated areas with limited public transportation. Several studies have shown that over 90% of older drivers would not give up driving, even if it restricted their journeys to local journeys in tight areas and under easy conditions.

However, it’s crucial to remember that the benefits of mobility cannot be decoupled from the adverse and inequitable impacts of a car-dominated transport system. Furthermore, we know that the transport system substantially affects health. In car-dominated transport systems, those that use the transport system least (often poorer and indigenous populations) bear more burden than other groups [46]. Taking action to reduce transport inequities is a crucial policy challenge for promoting health and reducing social disadvantage.

It’s Affordable

One of the primary motives for choosing to hire a car transport company is because it saves them money. If they were to drive their vehicle long-distance themselves, they’d have to pay for gas and other expenses like food, snacks, hotels, or motels if the trip was long. By hiring a vehicle shipping company to take care of all the details, they have to wait for their car to arrive and then pick it up at the destination.

Car transport companies are generally cheaper than you’d think, especially if you book during non-peak seasons. It’s best to be flexible with the dates you want your car picked up and delivered, as that will increase the number of available carriers. It also helps if you’re willing to go with open car transport instead of enclosed, which can cut costs by 50%-60%.

A car is vital to many people, especially in sparsely populated areas with poor public transport services. It allows them to get around and access jobs or school. It’s also often a symbol of status and independence, and many people feel uncomfortable giving up their driver’s license because it limits their mobility. However, the health impacts of driving are considerable. Reducing road injury and lowering air pollution from transport would bring substantial health gains and reduce inequalities in healthy life expectancy.

It’s Safe

Car transport has long been criticized by those who saw it as nothing more than a polluting nuisance, frightening livestock and disturbing the tranquility of the countryside. The truth is, while cars do dispense noise, air pollution, and waste products (such as derelict oil and parts), they also provide valuable services such as access to education, employment, healthcare, and food.

The results presented here demonstrate that the current transport system, like many other car-dominated systems worldwide, has substantial negative health impacts and contributes to health inequity. The findings highlight that specific policy choices in this area have important implications for the well-being of society and that creating a healthier transport system should be a priority.

This study used an existing multi-state life table model to estimate the long-term health impacts (measured as changes in HALYs) and costs of eliminating road injury and transport-related air pollution while ensuring everyone achieves recommended physical activity levels through active travel. Using an age-standardized approach, the modeling found that addressing transport could result in significant health gains and savings to the health system. These benefits are expected to be more effective for people living in more deprived neighborhoods, reflecting the well-documented socioeconomic health disparities associated with exposure to transport-related hazards.

It’s Reliable

Whether for a vacation, moving across town or country, or even when buying a new car, shipping your vehicle is one of the most reliable and effective ways to get where you’re going. You can trust a reputable nationwide auto transport company to take good care of your vehicle from point A to B in transit.

Like many other car-dominated systems, the current transport system negatively impacts health. These impacts result from physical inactivity and road injury, contributing to health inequity. People who use the transport system most negligible (typically the poor, ethnic minority, and indigenous populations) bear a more significant share of the adverse health outcomes.

Automobiles consume vast amounts of natural and manufactured resources, pollute the air, land, and water, and transform space. The manufacturing process alone produces immense pollution and waste, while the vehicles generate a staggering amount of smog and noise.

The good news is that a healthier transport system would substantially benefit health and equity. Using a lifetable modeling approach, we can more accurately measure the long-term health effects and changes in health system costs of different transport options over an individual’s lifetime and determine which policies work best to improve transport equity.