The Real Reason Why WWE Isn’t Allowing ‘The Undertaker’ Retire Even after He Is Not in the Age of Wrestling Anymore

Everyone has been a fan of the heart-pounding and adrenaline-rushing entertainment show, WWE. And who wouldn’t like it? It has athletic men and women doing amazing stunts and fight scenes! And it is like a real-life action movie! However, in the wrestling world, there has been a lot of changes.

I mean, we saw the chairman changing, the superb rivalry between John Cena and Randy Orton ending, and so much more. Apart from the fighting, the whole show is based on so much more than just fights. It has comedy from numerous entertainers as well as drama like when Shawn Michels retired.

We all felt that, right? Speaking of retiring, one character has been around for a very long time. If you ask your father, then we are quite sure that he would say that he has been around to see that particular individual wrestle. And that person is the infamous Undertaker.

The Lord of Darkness first debuted on the show way back in 1984. He first signed up in 1984 in World Class Championship Wrestling (WCCW) and, in 1989, he appeared in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) as a mid-range performer named “Mean Mark” Callous.

It wasn’t before 1990 that he joined World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE), and a little after that, he got the fame that he currently holds. Besides, why shouldn’t he have such fame? The man understands the in-ring psychology, and thus, makes him one of the best wrestlers WWE holds in their arsenal.

He started as a monster who was controlled by Paul Bearer and then the master of Darkness. Then he became “The American Badass” before evolving into the Dead Man, and now, he has evolved into the Demon of Death Valley. But after such a long and tiresome journey, the question arises, will the Undertaker ever retire?

We all know about Undertakers streak. The man had a whopping WrestleMania streak that began in 1991. Nonetheless, his streak finally came to an end by the hands of Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30. And the worst thing was that the Undertaker (who has never missed the WrestleMania) wasn’t present in the WrestleMania 35.

However, things might not have panned out for the Undertaker as he had planned. Still, he is in the business and is an essential factor for an overseas tour to both Saudi Arabia and Australia.

But his fans think that he has had his share of glory. And hopefully, WWE will understand this soon before the Lord of Darkness has to face some serious medical conditions.

Most of Undertaker’s fans thought when Roman Reigns announced that he is retiring, Undertaker would be doing the same in WrestleMania 33 and that he would finally bring an end to his WWE career.

Though it has not yet happened, “The American Badass” will have to retire at some point in his life. The only question remains how and when!