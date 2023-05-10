If your dog suffers from skin problems and other allergens, your veterinarian might suggest a dose of apoquel medicine. It has some benefits for your dog, but just for a while, continuous usage of apoquel dosages on your dog might prove to be lethal in many cases.

Before giving your dog a constant dosage of this drug, consider some natural available apoquel alternatives in the market. Understanding the side effects of apoquel on your dog is vital before trusting it.

What is Apoquel?

The anti-allergy medication apoquel is frequently administered by veterinarians. “An incredibly quick and safe therapy for the control of chronic and acute canine pruritus” is how it is marketed. Itching is called pruritus, and you get frantic to relieve your dog from his itching.

This drug can ease the allergens in your dog and stop itching for 5 to 24 hours, depending on the dosage you have given.

How is apoquel dangerous for your dog?

Apoquel can be a viable treatment for arthritis, cancer, and epileptic seizures. It does not have addictive properties like other painkillers or opiates do. If your dog has an injury that doesn’t allow them to move around much, then your vet will probably prescribe something else (like tramadol) to help with the pain.

Some side effects of Apoquel, when used for longer periods, include,

Papillomas (warts) (warts)

Interdigital furunculosis (cysts) and associated symptoms of dermatitis

inflamed feet

Pneumonia

Lymphadenopathy in peripheral nodes (abnormal or enlarged lymph nodes)

Several different skin conditions are among the adverse effects. However, it is skin issues that you are attempting to manage with Apoquel for dogs. White and red blood cell counts were observed to be decreased by the medication. Additionally, it affected some lymphatic tissue types, including bone marrow and lymph nodes.

What are the alternatives to apoquel?

The best option for Apoquel alternative is CBD natural hemp treatment for your dog. CBD oil is used to treat pain and inflammation. It is not used to treat diseases or to make the user high. It is an alternative medicine that helps those who use it with their pain and inflammation issues, but it does not remove the need for traditional treatments if available.

CBD hemp oil comes from hemp plants and does not contain THC, the psychoactive component of apoquel that causes users to feel high. The CBD in the oil has shown promise for treating pain, anxiety, and other conditions. For example, a 2017 review of preliminary clinical studies found evidence to support the use of CBD for cancer-related pain and mental health disorders.

Conclusion

Apoquel has been used for centuries to treat various conditions, including anxiety, depression, and insomnia. However, apoquel is not recommended for those with epilepsy or other neurological disorders such as schizophrenia because of its side effects on the central nervous system. And a natural CBD with hemp extract is a natural treatment that helps your dog overcome many health conditions.