If the kids and the other family members have been on at you to change things up a little for a change this year when it comes to the family holiday then you need to listen to their reasonable requests. It can get a little bit boring and repetitive staying in the same holiday accommodation all the time and so maybe this year you can shake things up a little. It’s hard to get away from what it is that you usually do because it is comfortable knowing where you’re going to stay. However, life is all about enjoying the finer things and so maybe this year you might consider booking yourself into a luxury villa.

If you don’t know where to start then look here at Avani+ Fares luxury Maldives villas where you will find out everything that you need to know about staying in luxury accommodation like this. Do not be worrying about the price because it will be incredibly competitive and if anything, it will end up being cheaper than staying in the normal hotel that you end up booking yourself into. You and your family deserve to enjoy the finer things in life and so the following are just some of the top reasons why you need to book everyone into a luxury holiday villa this year.

Being able to stay in your villa this year with your family and friends is the one true way to get yourself some privacy for a change. We all know how difficult it is to get some quality time together in any situation and so renting one of these luxury villas is the perfect option every single time as you enjoy the outdoors area. The properties themselves will be detached and will have their own space so that you don’t have to bump into other guests unless you really want to. You control your schedule – When you stay in hotels there are always checking-in times and checking-out times, the times when you can enjoy breakfast lunch and tea and the restrictions that you have on any packages that are on offer. No such restrictions apply when you are staying in a luxury resort villa because you do would have you want to suit your family’s needs and your family timetable. There is no need to book a sun lounger beside the pool because you have your swimming pool then you have your sun loungers.

You’re also offered the best security possible so that you and your family can enjoy your vacation in safety. When you stay in hotels for example, basically anyone is allowed to come and go as they please but in a luxury villa, entry is restricted to only those who are staying there. For the kids, there will always be free Wi-Fi throughout the whole resort area and massive TV’s in the rooms for when the kids are just too tired to go out. There will also be babysitting facilities for you and your partner so that you can spend some quality time together for a change.