Taking out a second position mortgage or lien can be a smart financial move for homeowners who need extra cash. However, these types of loans come with inherent risks for both lenders and property owners. In this article, we will delve into what second position mortgages or liens are, how they work, and what options property owners have if they are on second position and struggling to make payments.

Source

What are Second Position Mortgages or Liens?

When a property owner takes out a mortgage or a loan, the lender has a security interest in the property. This interest is usually recorded on a public record as a lien.

The first mortgage or lien holder has the first claim on the property and is the first to receive payment if the property is sold or foreclosed upon.

A second lien mortgage, also known as second position mortgage or second position lien, is a second claim on the property.

It means that the property owner has taken out another loan, and the second lender has a security interest in the property after the first mortgage holder.

Second position mortgages are riskier for lenders and in turn have higher interest rates.

If the property is sold or foreclosed upon, the first mortgage or lien holder gets paid first. This means that if there isn’t enough equity in the property to pay off both the first and second position lenders, the second position lender may not receive full payment.

Despite this risk, second position liens are taken out for a variety of reasons, such as:

to pay for home improvements,

to consolidate debt, or

to pay for college tuition.

What Options do Property Owners have If They Struggle with Payments?

If a property owner has a second lien, they have a few options if they are struggling to make payments on their loan:

One option is to refinance the loan to a lower interest rate. This can be difficult if the property has decreased in value or if the property owner’s credit score has decreased since taking out the loan.

Another option is to negotiate with the second position lender to modify the loan terms. This may include reducing the interest rate, extending the loan term, or reducing the principal balance. This option can be difficult to achieve as well, as the lender may be hesitant to make any changes to the loan terms.

If a property owner is unable to make payments on their second position mortgage, they may also be able to sell the mortgage note to a private investor or a company that specializes in buying mortgage notes.

Pros & Cons of Selling the Mortgage Note

Selling the mortgage note can have benefits for a homeowner or second position lender:

This option can provide immediate cash for the owner and may be a good option if they are facing foreclosure.

The second position lender can recoup their losses by selling the note without having to foreclose on the property.

However, the sellers should be aware that selling the mortgage note usually means that they will receive less money than the face value of the loan.

Conclusion

When the money is needed, homeowners can take up a second loan on their property. However, second position mortgages can be risky for both lenders and property owners. If you are struggling to make payments, you may have a few options, including refinancing the loan, negotiating with the lender, or selling the mortgage note as the lender may have no interest in foreclosure as well. It is important to carefully consider each option and consult with a financial advisor or attorney before making any decisions.

Since the other options are often difficult to achieve, selling the mortgage note can be a great solution. It benefits both homeowners as well as second position lenders. However, selling a mortgage note will most likely lead to receiving less money than the face value of the loan. Considering the alternative of foreclosure, selling the note is still a good option for people who struggle to make payments.