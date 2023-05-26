Unlike other rooms in your home, when you decide to invest a considerable amount of money into remodeling your kitchen, the changes are so intrinsic that it causes a significant amount of upheaval, which is sometimes why kitchens are redesigned less frequently.

So, with this in mind, here are five tips for designing and decorating a timeless kitchen.

1. Cabinets in Neutral Colors & Tones

When most people consider what classic and timeless interior design means to them, they often imagine bright white as the mainstay color.

However, if you are looking to redecorate and design the room with a view to not having to do it again for a long time, you are far better off choosing cabinets and drawers with a neutral finish. By all means, choose an unusual and statement color, such as green and blue, but in a neutral and muted tone.

2. Open Shelving

Another common mistake amateur interior designers make is to assume that a timeless design aesthetic also means a minimalistic look.

Quite the opposite when it comes to kitchens, in fact, as smart storage solutions mean your pots, pans, and other kitchen equipment, appliances, and accessories are organized, accessible, and ’on show’. Natural wooden open shelving is an excellent choice for storage in your new kitchen, and even though such a look is not to everyone’s taste, open shelving would certainly be a timeless choice.

3. Install Sustainable & Stunning Countertops

A typically misunderstood and underappreciated material for the kitchen, quartzite countertops offer a beautifully natural yet highly durable surface for food preparation and storing a myriad of appliances and utensils.

For the ultimate timeless and classic aesthetic, choose a plain yet eye-catching finish and replace the entirety of your existing countertops with this high-quality and low-maintenance material.

4. A Kitchen Island

More often than not, when you attend an open viewing of a property, you will usually find that there will be a beautifully presented kitchen island in the center of the room, with islands becoming more and more popular as time goes on.

Just a few of the benefits of installing a kitchen island include:

Additional storage and preparation space

A fantastic breakfasting area for the whole family

Perfect for hosting a girls’ night

Defined space in an open-concept home

5. Stone Flooring

The fifth and final mainstay of a classically designed kitchen that will be fashionable for years and years into the future is the flooring, and there really is only one choice: stone.

Stone flooring is an eco-friendly and wholly sustainable choice, and an excellent way of bringing in an outdoors feel. It also works incredibly well with underfloor heating should you choose to invest in such a luxury in the future.

For both the kitchen and the bathroom, stone flooring is also a great way of adding a touch of sophistication to the space, with the most highly recommended stone perfect for the job including granite, marble, and limestone.