Vanessa Lavorato is a culinary producer and co-host, who has been working on the Bon Appétit cooking show. Here, on the show, she has been showcasing her talent and know-how about cannabis, through cooking. She is also a part-time chocolatier, who likes to create chocolates out of cannabis.

Aside from that, she also has a huge cannabis confectionary business and sells her offerings through Marigold Sweets. According to reports, the shop is quite famous worldwide and has gained a huge reputation internationally.

The story of the confectionary superstore has been posted in the LA Times, Paper Magazine, and Vogue as well. Last, yet not least, Vanessa also works in and hosts a live session, called The Edible Club, weekly.

Vanessa Lavorato’s Bio

Age, Height, and Weight

After reading so much about her, you are probably trying to guess, her age. However, if you think that she is probably quite old, then you are wrong. Vanessa Lavorato is only 34 years old. She was born on 25th October 1986, under the astrological sign of Scorpio. It does fit her personality quite perfectly, as, like other Scorpios, she too, is passion-driven and extremely determined.

Vanessa Lavorato is quite tall. She has a height of around 5 feet 6 inches and is slim as well. She has always been quite keen on staying fit and, thus, exercises almost daily. She also follows a healthy diet. Owing to these reasons, she has maintained a weight of around 59 kgs. Besides, Vanessa also considers herself to be a fashionista and wears trendy clothing to make herself look more enticing.

Background

Vanessa Lavorato was born into a staunch Christian family, in the state of California. She did have many relatives, but she was raised by her parents. However, her family was extremely conservative. Therefore, she could not get out that much at all. Also, Vanessa is not the only child in her family. She also has a sister, named Natalie.

Moving onto her education, she started her schooling in a Catholic school. She was admitted there to get a good higher education. Once she was done with that, she went through a double major of art history and Italian language, at the University of California, Berkeley. Nonetheless, she ended up choosing her childhood passion, cooking, as her career.

How Did It All Begin?

Vanessa, as you know her today, is the proud founder and owner of Marigold Sweets, a well-known cannabis candy brand. However, like everything else, she had to earn this place as well. Initially, Vanessa had to go through ample intricacies regarding cannabis, the accusing stares of people, and more. Nonetheless, after trying out her creation, most people began perceiving her viewpoint and appreciating the artistry in her offerings.

Her first success came in 2010 and, since then, she has been working at it diligently. However, working on the sweets did not stop her from featuring in Monocle, Time Out, and Resy Paper, at the same time.

Also, she has been working as a noted contributor to, and producer of, a show called Viceland’s Bon Appétit. It is a cooking show, where she combines Marijuana and other ingredients to create some amazing delicacies.

Relationship

With regards to her personal life, Vanessa Lavorato has always been quite reticent and private. So, we do not know if she has a love interest or is married. She usually does not talk about this on her social media either.

Lesser-Known Facts about Vanessa

