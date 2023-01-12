Have you been wanting to buy an aquarium for your home or office?

This is a great way to add a lot of color and life to any type of environment. Plus, creating a beautiful and unique aquatic world will help you relax and inspire conversations with family and friends. The key is understanding the best underwater creatures to populate your fish tank with. Fortunately, this article can help.

Here we take a look at buying a water dog vs axolotl for your aquarium. If you don’t know the difference between the 2, this water dog guide and axolotl guide will make your decision a little easier. Keep reading to learn more.

Water Dog Basics

Let’s start by discussing what is a water dog? This is obviously a strange name for an aquatic creature. It’s worth pointing out that a water dog is definitely not the same as an axolotl.

The first thing to understand is that water dogs are the larvae of the tiger salamander. They are native to North America. Thus they’re found in both the United States and Canada.

As far as size goes, the average size of a water dog is 8 to 18″ in length. They are also dark in color, typically a shade of olive although they tend to metamorphize.

It’s important to note that water dogs aren’t true aquatic salamanders. They essentially begin life in the water but eventually metamorphose into terrestrial adults.

A water dog can live up to 25 years, though most have a much shorter lifespan.

Axolotl Basics

Now let’s look at the basic information you’ll need to know about axolotl, which includes the fact that they are the larvae of the fire salamander.

Axolotls are native to South America. In fact, they come from Lake Xochimilco, a body of water that underlies Mexico City. Even though this species of aquatic creature originated in South America, they are now routinely found in North America due to their popularity in the exotic pet industry.

Axolotls typically grow to around 9″ and are available in a few different colors, including Axanthic (gray), Albino (golden). and leucistic (pink).

An axolotl can live up to 15 years, though this lifespan mostly depends on whether or not they are raised in captivity.

Here’s a great resource where you can find lucy axolotl pet for sale.

A Buyer’s Guide to Water Dog vs Axolotl

It’s no secret that buying an aquarium is an ideal way to introduce an exotic world of beauty and wonder to any space. Fortunately, this guide to understanding the difference between a water dog vs axolotl will help you choose the perfect form of aquatic life for your home.

This blog was created to provide a wealth of pet-related information for readers of every age and background. Please feel free to continue exploring our content to discover additional tips and advice that can improve your quality of life.