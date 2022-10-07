Artificial turf playgrounds are all the rage these days, and for a good reason, too — they’re safer than natural grass, more durable, and do not require high maintenance. Playing in the playground is a crucial activity for the physical as well as mental growth of a child.

However, not all playground surfaces are safe, and can lead to severe injuries. With an artificial turf playground, such harmful accidents can be avoided while providing a more engaging and entertaining playing space for a child. Here are some pointers to help you understand what makes an artificial turf playground a safer option:

1. Avoid Injuries and Mud Puddles

Using the best artificial turf for playgrounds can avoid common risks and injuries. For example, natural grass playgrounds are not easy to mow and can lead to severe cuts when a child falls on the ground.

The presence of complex plastic pieces and gravel in natural grass playgrounds makes it challenging for children to move around while playing. Furthermore, they attract insects like ticks, which pose grave dangers like Lyme disease.

2. Even Surfaces that Lasts Longer

In addition, natural grass playgrounds have a shorter life span than artificial turf playgrounds. These require more maintenance, such as watering the lawn area to keep it alive and more time for mowing, increasing security risks. This is why artificial turf playgrounds are considered more durable in Miami, with a longer life span than natural grass playgrounds.

3. No Slippery Surfaces with Proper Water Drainage

Water in natural grass playgrounds is always wet, making for a slippery surface. This is especially true in the summer when the weather heats up, and kids always run around. Fortunately, artificial turf playgrounds have no such issues, and they have a perfect drainage system to avoid slip and fall injuries.

4. No Insects or Ticks

Since synthetic turf playgrounds are not a natural element, they are devoid of insects such as ticks, which pose grave dangers like Lyme disease. However, it is always advisable to take precautions and avoid playing near streams where ticks could be hiding due to a lack of sanitation and cleanliness.

Additionally, artificial turf playgrounds are maintenance-free, require less time and effort for mowing and sprinkling, and provide clean surfaces that last a long time without any flaws or tears.

5. Does Not Attract Molds and Mildew

Since natural grass playgrounds are usually moist, they attract molds and mildew, which could harm children. Natural grass playgrounds also require frequent watering, which is a significant concern as it poses a risk to children who might fall into the water.

In addition, once the water drainage systems get blocked, it could lead to severe flooding in playgrounds. In addition, artificial turf is easy to maintain as you can mow it like a lawn without any hassle and only need to clean up the surface from time to time using a leaf blower.

Conclusion

Artificial turf playgrounds are more durable and safer than natural grass playgrounds. So, if you have an existing one or are planning to construct a new one for your child, you should consider installing the artificial turf.