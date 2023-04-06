How many followers do you have on Instagram? Do you wish you had more? If you want to know how to pump those numbers up, then this article is for you. Read on as we dig deeper into what makes people follow an Instagram account.

One of the best ways to get your account rolling is by increasing engagement. There are social media marketing panels that offer these services, such as SimplyGram. They do this by increasing the number of people liking and commenting on your posts, thus encouraging more people to follow your page. You can read this SimplyGram review to learn more about what users say about their services. There are also many other SimplyGram Reviews you can look at to see how it has helped them grow their accounts.

If you are curious about how to get people to follow you, there are a few tips and tricks to increase your follower count and have your followers eagerly waiting for you to post so they can interact with your post.

Why People Click on “Follow”

Clicking on follow means that someone likes your content and will tune in for more content from you. This means there is something about your posts that keep them around, and they are eager to interact with your content. The following might be some of these reasons:

1. You Are a Professional in a Field of Their Interest

As humans, we crave stimulation and always need to motivate and explore new perspectives. This is why we will always be eager to consume fresh and unique content from someone we deem more knowledgeable than us in a specific field.

We like to learn new skills and have ideas that stimulate and challenge us to think. If you want to inspire people in this manner, you can. All you have to do is provide your audience with a particular form of knowledge. You don’t have to have a degree for it; it could be something as simple as sharing your family recipes or teaching hacks.

2. Peer Influence

Some people follow others on Instagram because other people follow them too. In this age, people’s behavior often influences other people’s behavior, even if they disagree with them.

This is known as the bandwagon effect, and it significantly affects people’s buying behavior, especially in sales, politics, and general life decisions.

Sales particularly have taken advantage of this, and it has paid off. You no longer have to convince people to purchase your products, you have to get a number of their peers to buy them, and they will do the same.

You, therefore, need to get your followers to count as high as you can; then, the need for social approval and trust will come in later.

3. Emotional Connection

The behaviors and mindsets we have come from the friends and people in our social circle who affect how we act in different circumstances. When you find someone with a similar way of thinking, you will likely be more interested to learn more about what they have to say or show.

We all have social gaps and knowledge needs; hence we are always looking for someone with similar thoughts. Therefore, if your Instagram account sparks motivation and inspiration in others, they are more likely to click follow on your account.

Conclusion

If you want to get more followers, there are several ways to go about it, but in most cases, it usually involves what you give to the audience. You must provide value to the audience, whether knowledge or skills. You could also look for a sure way to inspire them. Use any of the above ideas to see if you can increase engagement and reactions to your posts and following.