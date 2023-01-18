It’s never fun to lose your keys, and if you have ever been in that particular situation, you’ll know that your first reaction is usually to panic. You’ll worry that you won’t be able to get into your home or vehicle, or that someone else—someone who found your keys—might. This is a horrible thought, but remember, you’re not alone; figures suggest that around 20 million people in the US lose their keys every single year.

So rather than panic and getting flustered, what should you do if this happens to you? Read on for some useful advice so that the next time you lose your keys, you’ll know what to do right away.

Contact Your Insurance Company

The first step you need to take if you have lost your keys, whether they are for a vehicle, a house, or your office building—or anything else, come to that—is to contact your insurance company. It might be that the policy you have will pay for a locksmith to come and help you. In some cases, you might have an insurance company that keeps a set of keys on your behalf; it’s not usual, but it is possible to arrange this, and if you have, you can at least get into your property.

Whatever the case, letting your insurance company know what has happened means that, should the worst happen and your property is stolen or your home broken into, you have let them know in advance and this can speed up the claims process.

Find A Locksmith

If your insurance doesn’t choose a locksmith for you, or you would rather choose one such as those found on vansecure.co.uk because they are experts at what they do, this is the next step. To begin with, a skilled locksmith will help you get into the property or vehicle. Another reason to call a qualified locksmith is because they will be able to change the locks for you. Even if you simply lost your keys and they weren’t stolen, you just don’t know who might find them and what they might do with them. If the wrong person were to pick them up, you could find your house is robbed or your car taken. Changing the locks is best for security and peace of mind.

Call The Police

There are many reasons why you might want or need to file a report with the police when you lose your keys, even if you don’t think much can be done to help you find them. The fact is, filing a police report can help with your insurance claim, as your insurers might ask for a police report number. On top of this, there is the security issue that was mentioned above. Finally, it might not just be your keys that were stolen; if you lost a wallet or purse as well, it could have your identification in there, and that could lead to your identity being stolen. This can cause a lot of problems in many ways, including your ability to get good credit.