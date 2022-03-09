CCNA certification is the basic level certification in the Cisco certification system. For novice network engineers who want to obtain a certificate to improve their competitiveness, a CCNA certificate similar online is a good choice. After all, CCNA certification is the certification launched by Cisco, and it is not difficult. So how to learn for CCNA certification and where to take the CCNA certification exam? SPOTO will answer these questions next for you.

How to learn for CCNA certification? CCNA certification is now the integration of nine directions, involving a wide range of knowledge points. The CCNA certification exam mainly tests the knowledge and skills such as network foundation, network access, IP connection, IP service, security foundation, automation, and programmability. These are relatively basic points, so the exam is not very difficult. How to choose specific learning methods mainly depends on different situations of individuals. If you are a student of a network-related major, in fact, it is OK to choose self-study. After all, the exam content is relatively basic. What you need to do is to spend some time on the Internet to find relevant information and exam question dumps, then study the learning materials well. But if you have zero network foundation, it is recommended to take part in CCNA certification training. The cost of CCNA certification training will not be very expensive, about 50 or 80 US dollars. If you don’t have any knowledge foundation, the training can help you build a systematic knowledge framework, which will make you get twice the result with half the effort.

Where to take the CCNA certification exam? If you have participated in the training, the training institution will tell you the answer. If you are self-taught, you can also sign up for the CCNA certification exam yourself. The cost of the exam is more than 166 US dollars. The exam questions include single choice, multiple-choice, dragging map questions, blank filling and simulation questions, etc. In addition, there are three main ways to register. One is to use the online service of the VUE official website to register for the exam; one is to register for the exam through calling the customer service center, and the specific telephone number can be queried on the official website; another is to bring your ID card directly to the local exam center to register. The exam center is where you will take the CCNA certification exam. The VUE exam centers are generally distributed in major provincial capitals and first-tier cities. Specifically, you can log in to the VUE official website to query and make an appointment for the exam. In fact, not only the CCNA certification exam but also the written exams of CCNP and CCIE certification are completed here.

Cisco certification lab exam centers

If you want to apply for higher-level certification after passing the CCNA certification exam, such as CCIE certification, you have to take the lab exam in addition to the written exam. Next, SPOTO will talk about the exam centers of the CCIE lab exam. There are 9 fixed exam centers in the world for the Cisco CCIE lab exam, namely Research Triangle Park (US), San Jose (US), Sydney (Australia), Hong Kong (China), Beijing (China), Tokyo (Japan), Brussels (Belgium), Sao Paulo (Pakistan), Dubai (United Arab Emirates), Hong Kong and Beijing. Except for national legal holidays, these exam centers are open every day. In addition to the fixed exam centers, there are also mobile exam centers. They are distributed in Shanghai, Taiwan, Chengdu, Wuhan, etc., which are convenient for candidates in local cities. They are generally open one week a year and one week a quarter in Shanghai.

Now you know where to take the CCNA certification exam!

