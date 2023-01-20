Mastering how to record a podcast remotely without learning to prioritize audio and video quality is like building a good house without doors. Everyone loves aesthetics, but nobody wants it. Even when the podcast content strategy is remarkably good, the poor sound or imagery distracts the audience and eventually puts them off.

That’s the essence of good podcasting equipment for recording and editing. You need excellent podcast network hosting too. Podbean is a great choice, but there are others too.

Check why audio and video quality matter in podcasting and how to produce only quality content.

The importance of audio and video quality in podcasting

Try listening to some of your favorite podcast shows. Did you notice anything? Something about their audio quality? Does it feel the same? “Yeah!” And it is just like that for every top-performing podcast show.

Podcasting is improving, and there is a generally expected standard. Anything below full audio and video quality causes the following problems:

1. Distractions

Rather than focusing on the internal communications podcast ideas, your listeners are left wondering about the cause of background noises. Is that a co-host trying to say something? Is the host okay? Some might even have initial thoughts that their device audio is malfunctioning. Either way, the audience is distracted, which no podcaster wants.

2. Loss of interests

People naturally lose interest when they notice poorly recorded internal company podcasts or corporate podcast ideas. It gives the lack of adequate preparation signals, which disinterests most listeners. It also offers a wrong impression for those using podcasts in large companies for communications. The viewers are disappointed and may never try playing future podcast content strategy.

3. The podcast loses its essence

The goal of starting a corporate podcast is lost the moment the audio and video quality could be better. It shows some lack of professionalism, and the podcast’s content doesn’t convince prospects. Besides, only a few play the episode until the end, resulting in fewer views unless improvements are made.

4. Audience miss out on the vital information

Even when the audience manages to listen to the podcast episodes, they miss out on important information for different reasons. Either the audio could have been clearer, or the imagery of video podcasts is so bad that displayed details such as contact info need to be legible enough.

You could lose out on sponsors since nobody wants to listen to content with muffled speeches, background noises, echoes, or inconsistent voice levels.

So, what’s the way forward? Check your podcast audio and video quality before uploading them. Don’t know how to record podcast audio and video with the highest quality? The following section explains that.

How to produce high-quality audio and video podcasts

See our 7 simple strategies for recording the best audio and video podcasts for your target listeners.

1. Get a good room with adequate space

As simple as it might sound, getting a big space to record your corporate podcast ideas goes a long way. Some might say they want quality and opt for a recording studio – that’s also fine. But you do not necessarily have to rent a space.

You need a big room with hard walls and surfaces far from each other. That’s why a small closet won’t work because of echoes. You should ensure you select a recording room far from surrounding noises, or you will have some serious editing to do.

2. Purchase good recording equipment

After learning how to record a podcast, a quality microphone, mixer, and editing software are essential starter packs. The good news is we have many budget-friendly options in the market. So, if you want quality, check out a good microphone and avoid using the built-in one on your computer.

3. Check the placement of the microphones

Placing the microphone at the wrong angle can result in unwanted bursts of air during recording. Usually, a pop filter solves that, but it could then significantly minimize the sound beyond expected levels.

So, it’s recommended to try out different placement angles. Speaking at 45 degrees into the microphone sometimes works, but it’s still up to experimenting for what works best.

4. Check your input levels

Voice levels are essential before recording corporate podcast ideas. A simple way to do that is to say something like “one, two, three, four, five” while raising your voice gradually. Start with a whisper and end it on a loud speaking note. It helps set an optimal voice meter that corresponds with your environment.

5. Create time for experimenting with ideas

Everything good thing requires a plan. Set aside sufficient time for the podcast production process. It should include time to write the script outline, rehearse, record, and edit the internal communications podcast ideas. That’s how to ensure you meet up on schedules and never compromise quality. Hence, dedicate time if you want a quality podcast content strategy.

6. Record with an outline

While a few podcasters can record a podcast episode without looking at paper or screen, we often advise people to have scripts. It reduces your chances of errors and, more importantly, minimizes the possibility that you omit crucial details.

A short, concise written outline also makes it easy to tell listeners what to expect and gives a good recap of hosted content. Even with an outline, you should practice speaking without sounding like someone reading from a script.

7. Edit the recorded episodes

We know how editing can be dull or time-consuming. You’ve already put in much effort, so why edit again? However, the editing stage should not be skipped. Good editing is what differentiates excellent podcasts from others.

Check for annoying pauses, unnecessary repetitions, and overall audio and video quality. Editing is also the chance to include background music and your branded intro and outro tracks. Another editing tip? Play your podcast on different devices to confirm how it sounds.

Conclusion

High-quality audio and video should you be your standard for every uploaded corporate podcast idea. This guide already explains the importance of good sound and video quality.

It also contains a simple podcast content strategy to produce the best internal communications podcast ideas. We expect you to follow each step and use them as a guide to maintaining an excellent podcasting standard.