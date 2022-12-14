If you want to look fashionable for this winter season, you’ll be happy to know that there are some great looks in style for 2022. From easy-to-style flats to warm coats, there’s something for every occasion and preference trending right now. Take a look at some of the best trends for this season:

Cute shoes

From women’s flats to knee-high boots, you’ll find a myriad of shoes that are trending for winter 2022. Stay comfortable in your favorite pair of Converse or a pair of colorful platform shoes. Whatever the occasion may be, there are a plethora of stylish shoes that can improve your overall style this season.

Check out your favorite fashion website for ideas or ask your personal stylist to help you find great looks. Just always make sure to wear shoes that keep you warm this season.

Leather is in

If you want to be sure to stand out in style this season, consider wearing leather. While leather was once the domain of bikers and rockstars, it’s now a look that is fashionable and attractive to the masses.

Faux leather is the way to go for the sustainably minded individual, and if you want to add some fringe, no fashionista will say no. It’s the look of the season, and you’ll more than likely stand out from the crowd by wearing leather. From leather pants to jackets and even cute camisole tops and sexy boots, there are plenty of ways to incorporate leather into your look. Wearing leather can be a date night look but also the perfect look for attending your favorite concert.

Acid wash jeans

Acid wash jeans were a thing of the 80s, but now they’re trending in the present as well. High-waisted acid wash is cool, but so are regular jeans. You can rock this look for a chill outing with your friends or dress it up with heels and an adorable blouse.

Whatever the occasion, high-waisted jeans will have you looking stylish while keeping you warm in these cold months. Consider shopping on sites like poshmark.com to find vintage acid wash jeans.

Faux fur

Faux fur is trending nowadays. It’s standing out as a great option for those who like the look of fur but don’t like the idea of actually wearing real fur. If you’re shopping around for warm coats this season, faux fur coats will not only keep you safe from the cold, but they also pair nicely with almost any kind of outfit you have in mind.

Unless you’re buying a vintage fur coat that was bought years ago and the “damage has been done,” always shop for faux fur. It looks great, feels great, and best of all, it is a safe choice for everyone involved.

Animal prints

If you’re looking for a fun and eye-catching outfit to break up the monotony of gray winter days, look no further than animal prints.

There was once a time when people did not want to be seen in animal prints at all, but in the past couple of years, runways and street style snaps have confirmed that animal print is definitely in. You can wear animal prints on your lingerie or take the prints to your boots. From your blouse to your scarf, there’s no limit to how you can show up in animal print in 2022.

In conclusion

There are many great trends for the winter months this year. Whether you’re about that faux fur or you like waterproof army boots to stay warm in the colder months, you’ll find a look that suits you for winter 2022. What are your favorite looks for this season?