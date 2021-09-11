If you are a fan of the adult industry, then you might have already heard about Brittany Elizabeth. But, don’t worry, if you haven’t, this article will be helpful for you. Here, you will learn more about Brittany Elizabeth’s background, career, and more.

Brittany Elizabeth’s Bio

Early Years

Brittany Elizabeth was born on November 22, 1983, in Kansas City, Kansas, United States. She grew up in the same city, together with her parents and siblings.

Career

At a young age, Brittany Elizabeth had already dreamed of becoming an actor and model. As a result of this passion, she has decided to pursue a career in modeling and become a professional. However, it took a couple of years before she was able to land the break that she needed.

In 2017, Elizabeth gained the recognition she has been longing for, after becoming an actress in the adult movie industry. Since then, she has also become an ambassador of several adult entertainment magazines, such as Score and PinupFiles. She also became a sought-after lingerie and make-up brand endorser, thanks to her large social media following.

Appearance

Brittany Elizabeth is a striking brunette with green eyes. She is approximately 5 feet and 7 inches tall so she is quite tall for a female. Her weight is around 62 kg.

One of her most striking physical features is her breasts. As a result of medical enhancement, her breasts are a lot larger than the average, giving her a distinctive feature among others in her industry.

Social Media

Brittany Elizabeth has a strong social media presence. She has accounts on major platforms that are followed by thousands of people who are highly interested in her content.

In fact, on Instagram alone, Brittany has over 1 million followers. Most of her content is of herself and her lifestyle. She also posted a picture showcasing her voluptuous figure.

Moreover, she also has a YouTube account with over 41.7k subscribers. Most of her YouTube content is about her lifestyle, mental health, and physical fitness.

Net Worth

With her wide social media reach and career as an adult star, Brittany’s estimated net worth is said to be around $1.2 million, in 2021. It is also stated that her main sources of income are her business ventures, brand promotions, and modeling career.

Final Words

Elizabeth Brittany’s career seems to be thriving. Although it took a while for her to realize the success that she has been longing for, she is now getting the recognition that she deserves.

Read Also: Facts You Should Know about Lena Kelly.