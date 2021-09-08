Elissa Lena Kelly or Lena Kelly is a pornographic (AV) actor, transsexual camgirl, and erotic model from the United States. Initially, she worked as a webcam model for adult entertainment forums and websites. She performed private shows for paying customers.

Lena Kelly’s Bio

Biography and Early Life

Originally from New York, Lena Kelly was born in April of 1989. She hails from a family of Irish ancestry. There are not many details known about her family, so it isn’t easy to speculate.

Professional Life

She began her career in the adult entertainment sector, as a webcam model. By way of a mutual friend, she was introduced to Steven Grooby, the company’s founder of Grooby Productions. He was intrigued by her profile and invited her to relocate to Las Vegas, Nevada, to begin her professional life as a pornographic performer, under his label. She began filming her first scenes with Grooby Productions in 2016 when she was just 20 years old.

Apart from the productions directed by Grooby, Kelly has collaborated with a variety of studios in the industry. This includes Trans Angels, Evil Angel, Devil’s Film, Gender X, Manyvids, Transsensual, CX Wow, Trans500, Exquisite, Kink.com, Third Coast Video, and Jules Jordan Video, to name a few.

During a swinger party in March 2017, she became embroiled in a scandal with American rapper Coolio. They had met the previous month. As Kelly recounts, Coolio later extended an invitation to her to attend a concert at the Luxor Hotel, located in Las Vegas. Artists, such as Naughty by Nature, were performing, with Lena serving as Coolio’s guest. When Kelly walked into the rapper’s room, she confessed that his identity was transsexual. This did not go down well with Coolio, who ordered his security to leave the room immediately, after hearing her confession.

Following that episode, Kelly took to Twitter to accuse Coolio of being homophobic and mistreating members of the LGBT community. On the other hand, a spokesperson for Coolio categorically disputed that such an incident occurred. The spokesperson even suggested that Kelly’s allegation was part of an effort to slander the former rap star.

Awards

In 2019, she was nominated for Transsexual Artist of the Year, at the popular XBIZ Awards and AVN Awards, both of which were held in Los Angeles. In the same year, she was nominated for an AVN Award for the Best Transsexual Sex Scene, for her role in Transsexual Addiction 2.

Lena Kelly’s Net Worth

Lena Kelly’s net worth is not available. However, from her lifestyle, it is clear she is doing well, financially. Her money is generated through featuring in various videos, which have amassed millions of views.

Conclusion

Lena is interested in anyone who enjoys sex; it doesn’t matter whether you are talking to guys or ladies or other TGirls. With the advent of the Internet, Lena Kelly now has her official website, where one can view all her latest porn videos and sexy photos.

She has also made a name for herself in the world of directing, being the first transsexual director to be employed by the Evil Angel production company. TransNasty, in which she stars, produces, and directs, marked her first appearance behind the camera in 2019. In 2020, she got back in the production business with Tranimals. She has so far recorded over 160 films throughout her career.

