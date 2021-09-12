Greta Van Fleet’s lead singer, Josh Kiszka, is a founding member of this band (some publications refer to him as Grant Van Fleet). He and his identical twin brother, Jake, formed the band. His hit tune, “Highway Tune,” and others made him famous, and his brother Sam is now also a member of the band. Their song, “Highway Tune,” was featured in the Showtime blockbuster show Shameless, and they have also generated additional songs.

Josh Kiszka’s Bio

Early Life

Josh was born on 23 April 1996, with his twin brother Jake Kiszka. Sam Kiszka, his younger brother, and Veronica, better known as Ronnie, his sister, complete this singer’s family. They are not only joyful siblings but also collaborate well. Joshua Kiszka is his birth name.

Frankenmuth, Michigan, is where he was born and grew up. He was inspired by classic rock music, which can be heard in the songs of Greta Van Fleet. His dad was a multi-instrumentalist and musician, and his mother’s name was Karen Kiszka.

Josh Kiszka’s parents are wonderful people. His father (anonymous) is a chemist from Michigan, and his mum Karen Kiszka is an ex-science teacher from the same state.

He and his siblings grew up in an environment that enabled them to be creative, with music, cinema, and literature all around them. Their parents encouraged them to pursue a career as musicians. Their childhood, according to Josh, was “typical, uncomplicated, American family life.”

Josh is a professional writer and composer. Greta Van Fleet, an American band, has him on vocals. He also serves as the group’s primary lyricist. Greta Van Fleet’s songs frequently feature themes of serenity and nature. He likes to write, direct, and edit videos. Josh has mentioned that he has made more short movies than tracks and would build a profession in the film if he weren’t in a band.

Personal Life

Josh is now single and the front man of Greta Van Fleet. He prefers to keep his personal life out of the spotlight to focus on developing as a great vocalist.

Grant van Fleet, a Michigan-based rock band, has been criticized for plagiarizing the songs of Led Zeppelin in the early 1970s. He is accused of mimicking Robert Plant’s vocal style as a vocalist, to which he says that Led Zeppelin is one of their inspirations.

When it comes to his personal habits, he does smoke but does not drink. He’s a vegetarian. He is calm, caring, and generous to others, and he has a beautiful and peaceful attitude. He enjoys spending time outside, learning new things, and disconnecting from technology. He enjoys yoga and meditation, as well as anything else that helps him relax. He enjoys listening to music, writing screenplays, reading, painting, taking photographs, and walking about his town. He despises being confined, being exposed to the elements, and spending quality time in front of the television.

Professional Life

Josh began to play music in the James bar’s playschool before creating the band. The Greta Van Fleet band was created later in 2012, with him as the vocalist or front man. The band got signed to Lava Records in March 2017 and released their first studio EP, which was titled Black Smoke Rising, one month later. This band has been able to release two EPs (From the Fires and Black Smoking Rising), as well as a debut album that was titled Anthem of the Peaceful Army and numerous successful singles, including “Highway Tune,” which dominated the Active Rock and Billboard US Mainstream Rock charts for 4 weeks in a row, in 2017 September. “The Edge of Darkness,” ”Safari Song,” “Age of Man,” “Anthem,” “You’re the One,” and many others, are among the band’s numerous songs.

His music is categorized as blues-rock and hard rock, but the 4 band members’ original bond was created via their shared love of the Blues music, that they got from their parents’ vinyl collection. In early 2019, his band appeared as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. “Lover, Leaver,” their third song, was released in 2018.

His emotional and powerful range is among the most enthralling features of his voice. He even asserts that he did not use any backing tracks or autotunes in his live performances or recordings. He, too, struggled for a long time to acquire the tone he intended. He is a brilliant man who strives to push himself to improve his voice even further in the future. He wants to extend his horizons, as well.

Awards

His American Rock Band got nominated for 4 Grammy Awards in the year 2019, and their album, From Fires, won the award for the Best Rock Album. The band also won the iHeartRadio Music Award for the Rock Song of the Year, for the “Safari Song,” as well as the Loudwire Music Award for Best New Artist for 2019.

Greta Van Fleet’s front man has become wealthy, after being able to release big singles like, “When The Curtain Falls,” “Highway Tune,” “You’re the One,” and many others. Singing offers the bulk of his income. He owns a lovely villa, as well as several other expensive items.

The net worth

Josh Kiszka is a professional vocalist, composer, and writer. Greta Van Fleet is his band, and he is the lead vocalist. The band has received four Grammy Award nominations. His net worth is predicted to be above $750,000 to over $1 million, as of 2021.

Social Media Presence

Josh Kiszka is active on Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube, among other social media platforms. His Instagram and Twitter account each have over 100,000 followers. In addition, this band has a YouTube channel with over 10 million subscribers.

Kiszka has several images of himself playing in the band, on his Twitter account. In addition to the fact that he sounds a great deal like Robert Plant, the images indicate that he can also look like him. He also has images of himself in nature, which he keeps at home and elsewhere in the neighborhood.

Conclusion

