Brooke Bliss is a model and actress from Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States. She started working in the adult market at the age of 20, in 2015. Brooke Bliss is a popular and well-liked actress in the entertainment industry. She was born on August 26, 1995, and as of 2021, she is 26 years old. Brooke Bliss has a large following on social media, with millions of fans across several platforms.

Brooke Bliss’ Bio

Biography and Early Life

Brooke Bliss is her full name, and she is also known professionally as Brooke Bliss. Her fame on the Internet is due to her attractive appearance and curvaceous body. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States on August 25, 1995. She is of the Christian faith. Brooke has a long list of accolades. With her performances, she undoubtedly won the hearts of millions of young people. In her career, she has featured in over 100 films. She doesn’t sport any tattoos.

Height, Weight, and Figure

Brooke Bliss’ height is 4 ft 11 inches or 149 cm. She is about 50 kg in weight. Brooke’s measurements are 32-24-34 inches. Her eyes are green, and she has blonde hair. She wears a size 5 shoe (US).

Relationship, Boyfriend, and Family

There is no public information on any of her relationships or family. When new information becomes available, we will amend this page.

Brooke Bliss’ Net Worth

Brooke Bliss is a renowned actress and model, therefore, acting and sponsorship are her primary sources of income. Her monthly earnings are from $50,000 to $75,000, on average. Brooke has a net worth of around $2 million as of 2021.

Conclusion

Brooke is a well-known actress. She is a non-vegetarian with a large following on social media. She enjoys a glass of wine now and then, but she hates smoking.

Read Also: You might be interested to know about Ash Kaash.