Addison Rae Easterling is an American sweetheart who gained quite a lot of fans, thanks to her TikTok videos. She started posting TikTok videos of her dances back in 2019 and was able to amass more than 80 million followers within a few months. With so many followers within a few months, Addison is now considered one of the most followed personalities on social media.

How Old is Addison Rae?

Addison Rae Easterling was born on the 6th of October 2000. Addison Rae’s age is 20 years now as of July 2021.

Other Facts about Addison Rae

Birthplace, and Family

Her Zodiac sign is that of a Libra. Her birthplace is Lafayette, California, where she also grew up.

Both Addison’s parents are now famous TikTok stars, thanks to the popularity of their daughter. Before their fame, Addison’s father, Monty Lopez, was a former entrepreneur and general manager. At the same time, her mother, Sheri Easterling, had several jobs in the line of engineering and photography. Monty Lopez has about 5 million followers, while his wife, Sheri, has around 15 million followers on TikTok.

The reason why Addison took the family name of Easterling instead of Lopez was that her parents got a divorce during her childhood years. Her parent’s relationship was on and off, but they eventually got remarried back in 2017.

Addison is also known to have two younger siblings, named Enzo Lopez and Lucas Lopez. Enzo, being the older brother, has earned quite a large following of 400,000 on Instagram, while Lucas has more than 300,000 followers.

Addison, having quite a skill for dancing, was already participating in competitions at the early age of six. She was studying sports broadcasting at Louisiana State University before she moved to Los Angeles to follow her career in TikTok.

Career

Addison started uploading her videos on TikTok back in July 2019. By December 2019, she, and a couple of fellow TikTok superstars started a collaborative group, called The Hype House. After a few months of posting TikTok videos, Addison’s followers quickly grew to more than a million. In November 2019, she decided to leave LSU to pursue her career.

She has become quite active on other social media platforms as well, including YouTube and Instagram. In January 2020, both Addison and her parents signed up for a talent agency, named WME.

Addison Rae’s Net Worth

Because of her career, Addison is said to have a net worth of around $5 million.

Physical Appearance

Addison stands at 5 feet and 6 inches tall or 168 centimeters. She weighs 55 kilograms or about 121 pounds. Her body measurements are 36-25-36. Her natural eye color is brown, and her original hair color is much darker than the one she wears normally.

Relationships

There is a rumor that Addison and her best friend, Bryce Hall, are now back together. After having an on-off relationship, it seems that the couple is now back to being sweethearts. They were spotted recently at the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight, where they weren’t shy to some PDA.

Conclusion

Addison Rae is only 20 years old now, but she achieved lots at this stage. She is on her way to achieve more success in coming days.

Read also: You might be interested to know about Mikey Williams’s age.