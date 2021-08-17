You have probably heard of the song, “Old Town Road.” Better yet, you have secretly streamed it a couple of times. The catchy tune and the visually appealing video contributed to the success of Lil Nas X.

Once, a teenage boy from Atlanta, Georgia, the now 22-year-old, Montero Lamar Hill, enjoys the Hollywood celebrity status. The American rapper dabbled in the country music scene, leading to his mega-hit, “Old Town Road.” The remix, with Billy Ray Cyrus, pushed the limits even higher and reached the top list of several music charts.

As if staying on top of the music charts for weeks wasn’t enough for Montero, or better known as Lil Nas X, he went on to win several awards that would pave the way for future success in the music industry.

After releasing the album, “7,” which contains some of his most famous songs, Lil Nas X was starving for something greater. Knowing that the industry was changing, he began working on, what is now known as, “Montero (Call Me by Your Name).” The video fully embraced his lifestyle and sexual orientation, which didn’t shock his fans.

The song that followed didn’t disappoint but only made his fans stream it on various platforms. “Industry Baby” is a collaboration between Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow.

Lil Nas X Height: How Tall is he?

Lil Nas X’s height is approximately 6 feet 2 inches.

Other Facts

Body Measurements

The famous singer has dark eyes and dark hair. He approximately weighs around 149 lbs. His zodiac sign is Aries.

In an interview, he stated that he is a fitness freak. Lil Nas X hits the gym several times a week, which is evident from his handsome physique.

Early Life and Education

The American rapper was born on April 9, 1999, in Lithia Springs, Georgia. When he was still a child, his parents divorced. Montero later shared that moving in with his father was a crucial moment in his life to not fall in with bad company.

He knew from a young age that he was gay, although he hoped that it was just a phase. Lil Nas X graduated from Lithia Springs High School, in 2017. He never finished university, since he dropped out after a year to pursue his dream of becoming a singer.

Net Worth

Although Montero has been creating music and performing his songs for three years, the famous rapper and songwriter has approximately $12 million. His income is only going to increase, thanks to the upcoming album promotions and tours.

