The American comedian, James Douglas Muir Leno, or most popularly known as Jay Leno, was born on April 28, 1950. The now 71-year old Jay Leno could look back on his career and admire the success he’s made over the years.

Although he has been doing stand-up comedy for many years, the public got to know him a little bit better when he began hosting The Tonight Show on NBC. He has been hosting the show from 1992 to 2009 and 2010 to 2014. During his years spent as a host, many celebrities were part of the show. Sadly, following the host controversy of 2010, the show was canceled. Jay Leno’s last episode as a host aired on March 1, 2010.

Even though Leno’s career is far from over, he has moved on to other, far less popular projects. One of them is Jay Leno’s Garage. He also writes columns about his car collections.

Jay Leno boasts that he has never spent a penny out of the money he’s made as the host of The Tonight Show. Instead, Jay has been spending the money he’s made as a standup comedian.

Many rumors have spread about his sexuality. Even though some claim that he’s a homosexual, Jay Leno is straight and loves women. He has been married for over 30 years.

Other Facts

Personal Life

When he’s not working, Jay Leno likes to spend time with his wife, Marvis Leno. The couple has been married for 31 years and doesn’t have any children.

Jay Leno is an avid car collector and enthusiast. Most of his free time is spent attending car shows or working in his garage.

Just like the life of many other celebrities, his is public, and nothing seems to escape the photographers’ lenses; Jay Leno’s secret isn’t a secret either.

Over the years, Jay Leno has been accused of making racist jokes. In recent times, he has been accused of offending Asian people in the jokes he has made on The Tonight Show. Even though the jokes were made 15 years ago, the Asian community of the U.S. was offended. Since then, Jay Leno has issued a public statement in which he apologized for his silly behavior in the past.

Net Worth

Since he’s known for being one of the best comedians in his time, as well as being known for his clean humor, Jay Leno has accumulated over $450 million.

Conclusion

