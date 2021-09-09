The Russian plus-size model, Olyria Roy, is a proud celebrity who has been present on the entertainment scene for almost ten years.

Apart from being a curvy and plus-size model, Olyria is also a digital content creator and an Instagram influencer. Her Instagram account serves as a platform for promoting body positivity and self-love.

Olyria Roy’s Bio

Should you want to know more about the gorgeous model, continue reading this article.

Early Age

Olyria Roy’s real name is Olga Zaytceva.

Her exact place of birth is St. Petersburg, Russia. So, she is of Russian nationality. Olyria Roy was born on November 18, 1987. As of September 2021, the influencer is 34 years old. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Although her exact educational background is unknown, we can assume that she is a high-school graduate.

From a very young age, Olyria wanted to travel the world and become a successful model. Apart from being a model, Olyria wanted to find and create beauty through photography, music, and writing.

At first, Olyria had many struggles, since many of the modeling agents urged her to lose weight. Many modeling agencies rejected her, saying she wasn’t beautiful.

Career

Amla Molinet and Ideal Forms were the first agencies that offered her a job. It was around that time when her modeling career began flourishing.

Her official modeling days began in 2013. Olyria has been modeling for over eight years now. Almost five years ago, she has the winner of “Miss Curvy Russia.”

Her fans embraced her gorgeous body and quickly Olyria became a plus-size model and the epitome of a body-positivity ambassador.

Throughout her career, Olyria has collaborated with various top clothing brands, not just in Russia, but all over the world, as well.

Recently, she graced the cover page of the famous adult magazine, “Playboy.”

Her Instagram account has over 3.3 million followers. Olyria uses the account as a community for self-love and body positivity.

Private Life

Olyria Roy isn’t married. It’s uncertain whether she’s dating anyone or if she’s single. As soon as more information is disclosed, we will update this section.

Body Positivity

Olyria Roy is 5 feet 6 inches tall, or approximately 167 cm. Her weight is around 70 kg. When it comes to her body type, many argue that she has a voluptuous physique. Olyria isn’t afraid to share images of her body on her social media platforms.

She has blonde hair, while her eyes are green.

Interesting Facts

The Russian beauty is a pet lover and she’s an animal rights activist. She also has a bubbly personality and likes to spend time with friends and family.

Personal Life

According to certain information, Olyria Roy isn’t dating anyone at the moment. She is single and enjoying her life to the fullest.

Net Worth

Her exact net worth is unknown. We can assume that she has accumulated over $500k, thanks to her collaborations with several brands, as well as from her modeling career.

Conclusion

The modeling future of Olyria Roy is quite bright.

Throughout her career, she has collaborated with many modeling agencies and various brands. In the past, this wasn’t always the case. She has been shamed for her curvy body.

Her Instagram account serves as a platform for promoting self-love and positivity.

Read Also: Facts You Should Know about Brooke Bliss.