Megnutt02, or Megan Guthrie, is a popular American TikToker who enjoys the "celebrity" status, all thanks to the many lip-sync videos she has posted on the app.

Megnutt02, or Megan Guthrie, is a popular American TikToker who enjoys the “celebrity” status, all thanks to the many lip-sync videos she has posted on the app.

Even though she’s still in her teenage years, she is quite famous in the United States and has received a stable income over the years.

Megnutt02’s Bio

Early Life

Megnutt02 will be 20 years old next February. More specifically, she was born on Valentine’s day, in 2002. Her place of birth and current residence is in Miami, Florida.

When it comes to her family origins, not much is known about her. From what we could see on her TikTok videos, she has been posting pictures of her dad. Megan also has a step-brother, however, no further information is available.

Her educational background isn’t public to her fans either, although we assume that she has graduated from high school.

Career

It has been a little over two years since Megnutt02 became active on various social media platforms. It seems like TikTok was the most appealing to her, so she began uploading videos in 2019.

Almost a year later, in 2020, Megnutt02 reached one million followers on the platform. Megan’s very first TikTok video was titled “Me in 1st grade, pulling up with a note from Mom and a Lunchable.”

It was during the long Covid-19 lockdowns that Megnutt02 spent time uploading videos the most. Thanks to her entertaining content and her ability to see growing trends on the app, she acquired a lot of followers.

As of August 2021, Megnutt02 has 6.2 million followers. She is following around 3.000 other people. Her videos have received over 237 million likes. Her TikTok content includes videos of her dancing, singing, and making jokes. In some of her interviews, she reported that her dream job would be to make TikTok videos and earn money from the app.

Instagram is another social media platform that Megnutt02 regularly uses. As of August 2021, she has 947k followers and has posted 96 photos.

For an influencer such as Megnutt02, her Instagram profile isn’t that developed yet, however, that will probably change due to her collaboration with various brands.

Provocative Appearance

Her fans are obsessed with her physical appearance. The photos that she shares on Instagram are provocative and sexy, showcasing her curvaceous body.

In an interview, Megnutt02 stated that she goes to the gym five times a week. Her extensive workouts seemed to have paid off as she has a gorgeous body.

Megnutt02 weighs around 55kg, while she is 162 cm tall. Her precise body measurements are unknown. Her hair is blonde, while her eyes are hazel.

Private Life

She doesn’t like to share aspects of her private life with her fans. Although there isn’t data about whether she’s dating anyone at the moment, we assume that she’s single and enjoying her best life.

During the Covid-19 quarantines, Megnutt02 decided to focus on practicing self-love first, understanding the importance of preserving her mental health.

Net Worth of Megnutt02

Her precise income isn’t publicly shared. From what we can assume, she comes from a well-settled family, supporting her decisions.

Thanks to her collaboration with various brands, as well as promoting products on social media platforms, Megnutt02 presumably has between $300k to $1 million. Her income is only going to increase if she continues to follow the path that she is currently taking.

Nude Photos

Her career wasn’t always filled with sunshine and roses. At one point, she had been criticized for someone leaking her nude photos. She admitted that some were hers, while others weren’t.

Some argue that bad publicity is also good. This has proven successful in Megnutt02’s case, as she has gained additional two million followers after the scandal.

Conclusion

In this short period of her journey, Megnutt02 made herself as a Tiktok celebrity. Thanks to her followers, who seem to follow every video she posts on TikTok, she has gained a lot of publicity and following. Besides, her income is constantly increasing, and it won’t stop.

