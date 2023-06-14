Many businesses make use of SharePoint with their company because it makes it easier to use various Microsoft functions. However, if you’re not aware, you could be slowing down your productivity when using SharePoint, which is where we step in to offer our help.

If you’ve been looking for a way to increase the efficiency at which your company operates, it’s understood that you’re going to start with SharePoint. Stop what you’re doing now and check out the tips we have to offer you about SharePoint and the hacks and tips you’ll want to use.

Implement Standard SharePoint Processes

The first thing you should do when using SharePoint is to ensure that the rules for using it are in place and implemented. We recommend placing these items in a readily accessible document for all company personnel to reference when they are in need of the information it contains.

There is tons of information that should be found within the document. One such piece of information within the rules should answer the question of “how to replace a document in SharePoint without breaking links?”, as well as others. It’s like an FAQ sheet that will ensure your employees can continue doing their jobs without missing a beat.

Time is of the essence during the day, and if people can troubleshoot their own issues, it makes things much better for your company. And ensures that valuable time isn’t being lost.

Set Notification Settings

When you’re using SharePoint, another way to improve productivity is to set up notification settings. Having the notifications alert you are beneficial because it will let you know when changes to documents shared between people have been changed.

This is useful because if a document that is time-sensitive doesn’t notify you, it could cause the document to go overdue. After all, you didn’t know it was ready to be reviewed. We recommend that everyone within your business understand how to set the notifications.

It also helps to update everyone on the progress of projects and documents ahead of the due date to ensure people have it on their radar and put it on their to-do lists. Having notifications like this shows that people are organizing their tasks and taking care of them.

Stay Consistent

If you want to increase productivity, you’ve got to do what it takes to stay consistent. Consistency directly impacts productivity because when you’re not using SharePoint consistently, it becomes disruptive because, in a sense, you’re reinventing the wheel each time a function needs to be completed.

Every so often, the pages and documentation created in SharePoint should be reviewed by someone to ensure that company stylistic guidelines are followed at all times.

SharePoint: Increasing Efficiency At Each Step

When it comes to using SharePoint, it’s crucial that you follow some of the tips we have above to increase productivity and collaboration amongst your employees. We recommend that you stay consistent with the templates you use within SharePoint.

You should also set notifications, so you know when changes are being made to essential documents. For more on this topic, continue scrolling through our blogs.